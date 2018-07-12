Woman accused of embezzling $200,000 from disabled Oklahomans

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A woman is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from disabled Oklahomans.

Authorities say 56-year-old Leslie Mansfield had access to the accounts of intellectually challenged adults during her time at the Gatesway Foundation. Mansfield was in charge of trust accounts, which contained social security money and funds left by the victims’ families.

“If they have needs, we get them their money so they can go out and go out to eat, go to a movie, buy clothes, just any of that,” DeDee, the head of accounting for the Gatesway Foundation, told KJRH.

DeDee says she noticed money was missing from accounts that she believed should have had thousands in them.

Eventually, she contacted Adult Protective Services and the Broken Arrow Police Department.

“We sent a copy of the last bank statement that we got to one of the banks she held the trust at and between the bank and APS, they discovered they looked like falsified documents that she was sending to us,” she said.

Authorities allege that Mansfield embezzled about $200,000 from several clients since 2012.

“To be honest with you, I am angry at her because she took this trustee position to supposedly watch out for these people and take care of them and she ended up stealing from them,” Gloria Morton, president of the Gatesway Foundation, said.