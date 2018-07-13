4 the weekend: Norman Conquest, Hello, Dolly!

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s time for the weekend!

You have four more chances to catch Lyric Theatre’s presentation of the broadway classic Hello, Dolly!

Bring the whole family to this show!

Grab your tickets on the Lyric Theatre’s website.

Or, head to the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center and spend some quality time with your kiddos at the Make-and-Take Art Project.

One of the best parts? It’s free!

You can enjoy this fun event every second Saturday of the month.

And, whether you’re an experienced cyclist or just ride for fun, you`ll want to head to Norman for the Norman Conquest.

This all-day event features everything from a 10-mile introductory ride to a grueling 64-mile ride through the hills surrounding Norman and nearby Lake Thunderbird.

There is also a laid-back tour of the town perfect for families and casual riders.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.