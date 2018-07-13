× 4-year-old boy drowns in Oklahoma lake after leaving home while family slept

EUFAULA, Okla. – Family members are mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy after he drowned at an Oklahoma lake on Thursday.

Officials say the boy’s stepfather came home from work around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and checked on the 4-year-old boy, who was asleep in his bed.

When the family awoke around seven hours later, they noticed the front door was open and the boy was nowhere to be found.

Immediately, they began searching for the child, who had a history of wandering off from home.

According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, a Eufaula firefighter found the boy’s body against the shoreline of Lake Eufaula, which is about 150 yards from his home.