Arrest made in January homicide following traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY – A murder suspect who was on the run for nearly six months is finally behind bars.

Devon Utley was arrested Wednesday night after the driver of the car he was in ran a stop sign and failed to use a turn signal near N.E. 16th and Missouri.

Utley is accused of shooting Deonte Cooper outside of a metro restaurant back in January.

Investigators say Cooper and a woman were arguing over a lost phone inside of Shirley’s Soul Food.

The argument continued in the parking lot, Utley and another man joined the woman. Police say Utley shot Cooper to death.

During Wednesday’s traffic stop, police found drugs, counterfeit drugs, guns, and ammo. They also arrested Devante Menifee and Darcy Dow.

Utley is facing first-degree murder.