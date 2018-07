× Crews extinguish blaze at trailer home in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a blaze at a trailer home in southeast Oklahoma City Friday evening.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to the area near S Bryant Ave. and SE 89th St.

There are no reports of any injuries. One dog was brought out alive by firefighters.

Officials believe the fire may have started under the trailer.

Fire investigators will determine was caused the blaze.