Deputies asking for help in home burglary investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a home burglary suspect, and are asking the public for help.

Last week, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a home burglary in eastern Logan County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a credit card was stolen from the home and then used at a store in Oklahoma City.

Now, authorities have released photos of a man they would like to speak with about the case.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call Lt. Bryce Brown at (405) 260-3205.