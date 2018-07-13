× Drivers of car, semi-truck identified in deadly crash near Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have identified a semi-truck driver who was killed in a crash near Lake Texoma last month.

Just before 2 p.m. on June 21, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers learned that a vehicle on the bridge over Lake Texoma collided with a semi-truck, sending the tractor-trailer into the lake.

“And I saw the car on fire, and the semi-truck was fully submerged. So I saw air bubbles and stuff,” Tyler Rowland, who was swimming in Catfish Bay, told KXII.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the semi-truck were both killed in the crash.

For several days, crews worked to recover the semi-truck driver’s body and the truck from the bottom of the lake.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the drivers killed in the wreck.

Authorities say 59-year-old Adrianne Pinchney was the driver of the vehicle, and 54-year-old John Bosh was the driver of the semi-truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.