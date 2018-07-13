Eastbound I-240 back open in Oklahoma City after woman hit by car

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have reopened all lanes of a busy interstate following a deadly crash on Friday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation initially narrowed eastbound I-240 to one lane at Pennsylvania Ave., between S. May Ave. and S. Western Ave. due to a collision.

Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the area after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Authorities at the scene tell News 4 that a woman was walking along the inside lane of I-240 when they were hit by an SUV.

Officials say the driver didn’t even see the victim.

“He just got off work. He was on his way home from his shift in Oklahoma City. He stated he didn’t see anything. The person basically came out of nowhere. he didn’t even know what he’d hit,” said Ronnie Hampton, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The victim was taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The closure was expected to last into the morning rush hour, but ODOT officials announced that the interstate was back open by 7 a.m.