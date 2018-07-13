× Former Sooner DeMarco Murray Retires

Former Oklahoma running back DeMarco Murray announced his retirement from pro football on Friday.

Murray played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four with the Dallas Cowboys, then one with Philadelphia and the last two with Tennessee.

Murray set a Cowboys single season rushing record in 2014 with 1,845 yards.

He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year that season, then signed with the Eagles for the next season.

In his rookie year in 2011, he set a Cowboys single game rushing record with 253 yards against the St. Louis Rams, the second most by a rookie in NFL history.

Murray was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

He’s OU’s career leader in touchdowns and all-purpose yardage.