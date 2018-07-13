Friday Evening Glow returns to RIVERSPORT OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY – Friday Evening Glow has returned to RIVERSPORT Adventure Park in downtown Oklahoma City!
There will be live music, zip lining, craft beer, cocktails and of course, a glowing sunset.
Live music includes:
- July 13 – Jason Young Band
- July 20 – Travis Linville
- July 27 – John Moreland with special guest John Calvin Abney
- August 3 – Grassland Caravan
- August 10 – ShinyRibs
- August 17 – Corb Lund
- August 31 – Arkansauce
Friday Evening Glow is every Friday until August 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission is free. Guests can listen to the music from the patio or a free tube or raft.
Sunset Zip Lining passes are $19 and can be purchased at Guest Services inside the McClendon Whitewater Center.
Click here for more information.