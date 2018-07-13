× Friday Evening Glow returns to RIVERSPORT OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friday Evening Glow has returned to RIVERSPORT Adventure Park in downtown Oklahoma City!

There will be live music, zip lining, craft beer, cocktails and of course, a glowing sunset.

Live music includes:

July 13 – Jason Young Band

July 20 – Travis Linville

July 27 – John Moreland with special guest John Calvin Abney

August 3 – Grassland Caravan

August 10 – ShinyRibs

August 17 – Corb Lund

August 31 – Arkansauce

Friday Evening Glow is every Friday until August 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is free. Guests can listen to the music from the patio or a free tube or raft.

Sunset Zip Lining passes are $19 and can be purchased at Guest Services inside the McClendon Whitewater Center.

Click here for more information.