× Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on a busy interstate.

Around midnight, authorities were called to a motorcycle crash along eastbound I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Police say the man was traveling eastbound on I-40 when he tried to exit onto southbound I-35. They say he left the road and crashed.

Emergency crews found the man unconscious when they arrived at the scene.

He is currently in critical condition. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.