× Man taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the eye with a screwdriver

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the eye with a screwdriver following a fight with a family member.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a home near S.W. 15th St. and Agnew.

Police say two cousins were allegedly drunk when they got into a verbal argument and things escalated.

Investigators say that a female cousin stabbed the man in the eye with a screwdriver.

She has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.