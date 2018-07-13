Man wanted for violent assault, robbery taken into custody after release of photos

OKLAHOMA CITY – After police released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery, a suspect was taken into custody.

On July 11, officers were called to a convenience store in the 3700 block of S. Shields Blvd. following a reported disturbance.

When police arrived at the store, they reportedly found a man “covered in bumps, bruises and blood,” the police report said.

According to the report, the victim told officers that he was leaving his house when he noticed a small silver 4-door sedan following him.

After a man in the car began yelling at him, the victim said he went into the convenience store to tell the employees that a man was causing a disturbance.

The victim said he thought the man had left, so he went back outside, only to be confronted by the alleged suspect.

According to the report, the victim said he couldn’t remember how many times he was hit and kicked. While speaking with officers, the victim realized that his wallet was missing.

On Friday, authorities announced that 34-year-old Jody Bailey was taken into custody on a complaint of first-degree robbery.