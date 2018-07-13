Officials still looking for “armed and dangerous” man who walked away from Tulsa Transitional Center

TULSA, Okla. – Officials are looking for a man, considered to be armed and dangerous, who walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center.

35-year-old Avery M. Flores walked away from the center on December 20, 2017, while serving time for drug possession.

Authorities say Flores is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as a Native American man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 196 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.