Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association raises thousands for wildfire victims

WOODWARD, Okla. – Financial help is on the way for some of the people affected by the massive wildfires in western Oklahoma this past spring.

In April, the flames burned more than 300,000 acres.

Two deaths and multiple injuries were attributed to wildfires that burned more than 547 square miles, causing an estimated $26 million in damage to livestock, pastures, fences and buildings.

Since that time, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association has been collecting donations for victims.

The group recently announced nearly $460,000 is going to 69 beef producers who applied for assistance.

Federal disaster aid was also recently approved for areas affected by the wildfires.