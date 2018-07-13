Oklahoma City man recovering after being stabbed in the eye with a screwdriver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is recovering after a terrifying ordeal.

On the morning of the attack, police told News 4 that both the suspect and the victim were drunk when a verbal argument escalated and his own cousin stabbed him in the eye with a screwdriver.

One family member who didn't want to go on camera said the victim is going to be alright after the scary ordeal.

"I can tell you I haven't seen many cases like this one," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In the early morning hours Friday - a dramatic scene near Southwest 15th and Youngs as first responders help a man with a large bandage on his head. When police got there, he described the violent encounter with his own cousin.

"He advised officers that he was lying on the couch," Morgan said. "That's when the arrested, who's been identified as Debra Kay McBride, attacked him with a screwdriver and actually stabbed him in the eye."

Witnesses say the man ran outside, pleading for help. They say they could hear McBride, 43, yelling that she was going to stab him again.

The terrifying type of scene one neighbor we talked to says is all too common in his area.

"Every day," said Russell A. Bell, a neighbor. "Every day and every night."

He says now he's worried about those who live around him.

"I was in Vietnam. It doesn't scare me a bit, but the people that have kids, all this kind of stuff. It's not good," said Bell.

Because of that, Bell says he's moving.

"Any place is safer than this neighborhood."

McBride was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

A relative we talked to said the victim is home and recovering.