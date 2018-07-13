Oklahoma family waits over 9 hours for Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma family says they waited in line for over nine hours to take part in a toy company’s special promotion on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that it would be hosting a ‘Pay Your Age Day’ even on Thursday, July 12.

The promotion promised that guests would just have to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

However, the company had no idea how successful the event would become at stores across the country.

At Oklahoma City’s Penn Square Mall, customers told News 4 that they began lining up at 6 a.m. to take part in the event. By late Thursday morning, hundreds of people were waiting in line.

On Thursday morning, Build-A-Bear Workshops announced that they were having to close their lines due to the significant response by customers.

“Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon,” the company said on its website.

Many of the people who were already in line were able to wait for their chance to build a bear.

Megan Silcott told News 4 that they were one of the lucky ones, but she and her four children waited in line nine and a half hours.

“It was totally worth it for the kids, but I won’t ever do it again, that’s for sure,” she told Ali Meyer.