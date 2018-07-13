× Oklahoma town hoping to take over state park in danger of closing

HINTON, Okla. – A town west of Oklahoma City is hoping to take over operating a state park that may face closure.

According to officials with the state tourism department, Hinton officials have submitted a proposal to operate or have another entity operate the Red Rock Canyon State Park.

Town officials told News 4 Friday that private individuals are spear-heading the proposal, and that the town would partner with them if their proposal is accepted.

Town officials approached the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation about taking over the park after it was added last year to the state’s list of parks considered for closure.

The park was once a Native American campsite during the winter and a rest stop for people on their way to find gold in California.