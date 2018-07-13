OU ranked on top of Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Although football season is still several weeks away, analysts are already thinking about which teams will lead the Big 12 Conference.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll ranked the University of Oklahoma at the top of the conference for the upcoming season.

The Sooners earned 46 of 52 first-place votes.

If Oklahoma does win the 2018 league title, it will mark the Sooners’ 12th Big 12 Championship. No other school has won more than three total.

The Big 12 Preseason Media Poll rankings is as follows:

Oklahoma West Virginia TCU Texas Oklahoma State Kansas State Iowa State Texas Tech Baylor Kansas.

OU opens the season on Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic.

Oklahoma State University kicks off its season opener on Thursday, Aug. 30 against Missouri State.