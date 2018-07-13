Popular bicycle shop targeted by thief several times in past two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are searching for a thief who has allegedly targeted a couple of businesses near downtown Oklahoma City.

On July 11, officers were called to a reported break-in at Schlegel Bicycles, located at 900 N. Broadway Ave. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived, they noticed the front door of the business had been shattered.

Surveillance footage from inside the shop captured the alleged crime on camera. Investigators say the suspect threw a concrete rock through the front door and got away with a bicycle.

A few minutes later, the same suspect came back into the shop and took two other bicycles.

Officials say it was the third time the business had been targeted in the past two weeks.