OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A silver alert has been canceled after an Oklahoma man was found on Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 64-year-old Curtis McKibbon on Friday afternoon.

McKibbon was last seen in the 67000 block of E. 50th Rd. around 8 a.m. on Friday.

A short time after issuing the silver alert, McKibbon was found.