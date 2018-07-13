× Soldier dies at Fort Sill in motor pool accident

FORT SILL, Okla. – A soldier died Friday afternoon at Fort Sill after a motor pool accident.

KSWO reports that the “soldier was working on the 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s motor pool when the accident happened.”

No other details have been released at this time.

The soldier’s name is being withheld until a next of kin can be notified.

Fort Sill officials released a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this soldier today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the soldier’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.”