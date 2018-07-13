× Thunder Win Summer League Finale at the Buzzer

Deonte Burton hit a jumper at the buzzer to break a tie and lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an 87-85 win over the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night.

Burton stole the show with a couple of spectacular dunks that got the crowd excited, finishing with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, with Terrance Ferguson had 14 points, Devon Hall 13 points, Hamidou Diallo added 12 points and former Southeast High School star Rashawn Thomas added 11 points.

The Thunder shot 49 percent from the field and led most of the game.

OKC was playing in the consolation round of the Summer League, and finished Summer League play 3-2.