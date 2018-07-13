Vandals spray paint graffiti on playground equipment at Oklahoma park

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after vandals targeted a local park.

“I mean, I know this kind of activity goes on in all parts of the nation, but when it comes down to respecting where the kids play and different things like that, it’s a little disheartening,” Onreka Johnson, Ward 7 councilwoman, told KSWO. “Because we want to make sure at least our parks are safe for our kids.”

This week, vandals spray painted graffiti on the playground equipment at Lemuel Harkey Park.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department say they are still investigating whether the vandalism is gang-related.

Community leaders say they are already planning to clean up the graffiti.