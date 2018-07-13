Wreckage discovered in forest over 20 years after plane disappeared

DETROIT, Mich. – Investigators believe they have found debris from a plane that crashed in 1997.

On Sept. 14, 1997, a small plane left an airport in Michigan and was headed to another airport near Detroit. However, it never arrived.

The airplane’s pilot and passenger, Mark Davies and his wife, Janet, have been missing ever since.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was seen on radar flying south, then it turned and flew north, which is when it disappeared.

Over 20 years later, crews believe they have found the wreckage of the plane in St. Ignace.

Airport officials tell WWTV that the wreckage was found near the national forest in St. Ignace on Wednesday.