3-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash on I-35 in Edmond, OHP says

EDMOND, Okla. – A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash on I-35 near Edmond Saturday morning.

Officials say around 2:30 a.m., the little boy and two adults were traveling north on I-35 when the vehicle swerved off the road and rolled over.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy was killed in the crash. The two adults suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not released other details at this time.