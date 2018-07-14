× Braum’s celebrates 50th anniversary – just in time for National Ice Cream Day!

OKLAHOMA CITY – Braum’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary – just in time for National Ice Cream Day!

On Sunday, July 15, every location will offer the following specials from noon to 5 p.m.:

$0.50 small frozen yogurt cones

$0.50 single dip ice cream cones

$1.00 single dip ice cream sundaes

The family-owned and operated business first opened its doors in Oklahoma City in 1968.

Today, Braum’s owns and operates around 280 stores located throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.

All Braum’s stores are within about a 300-mile radius of the Braum Farm and Processing Plant in Tuttle.