“I felt like God had forsaken me,” Oklahoma man freed from prison after convicted of rape speaks out

ADA, Okla. – “I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’m free,” said Perry Lott, a now free man after spending more than 30 years in prison for rape.

Lott, 56, was sentenced in 1988 to more than 200 years for rape, robbery, burglary and making a bomb threat related to the 1987 attack.

“I was lost, I didn’t understand what had happened, how did it happen, why did it happen,” he said.

In 2012, the Innocence Project took interest in Lott’s case.

“After 30 years, he couldn’t bear another day in prison,” Attorney Karen Thompson said.

“I felt like God had forsaken me,” Lott said.

Thompson told KXII that DNA evidence retested in 2014 is what proved Lott to be innocent.

“DNA a hundred percent does not lie,” she said.

She says the DNA of two different men, the victim’s ex-husband and an unknown man, were found in victim’s rape kit.

“The DNA we found on that swab (those two males), none of them were Mr. Lott,” Thompson said.

Pontotoc Country District Attorney Paul Smith said the victim identified Lott, but that there could be no DNA match because the attacker wore a condom and gloves.

Thompson says the state thought the rape kit was contaminated which prolonged Lott’s release.

“We have accounted for every male who touched the swab and none of them are in that sample, which means that there’s no contamination,” Thompson said.

Smith sent KXII a written statement saying:

“The new DNA evidence in this case is not conclusive, but casts some concern of either contamination of the DNA sample in the gathering at the crime scene by the detectives who did not wear gloves and masks as they do now, at the lab where masks were not worn by lab techs, resulting in the Decision of the Jury being vacated and/or a new trial granted.”

Smith offered to modify the sentence to time served of over 30 years.

“I took the deal because I was fed up with the back and forth with something that is so clearly a mischaracter judgement,” Lott said.

Lott says he’s just excited for what’s ahead with his new freedom.