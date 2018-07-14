× More than $10K in damages after mobile home catches fire in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a mobile home in southeast Oklahoma City left more than $10,000 in damages.

Just after 6:05 p.m. Friday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the home near S Bryant Ave. and SE 89th St.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming through the skirting of the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, however, firefighters did remove one dog, who was not injured, from the home.

Fire investigators say the fire burned through the flooring from underneath.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

Damages were estimated at $10,000 for the structure and another $2,000 for the contents.

Nobody was injured.