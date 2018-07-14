OHP: 18-year-old Oklahoma man drowns in lake

MANITOU, Okla. – An 18-year-old man drowned in a lake in southwest Oklahoma.

It happened in Lake Frederick in Tillman County on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says D’Antwan Hemphill swam out to his girlfriend after her watercraft became disabled. He asked her to jump into the water so they could swim back to shore, however, as they turned to swim back, Hemphill “complained of being tired and he went under water and never resurfaced.”

Sonar equipment was used to locate Hemphill’s body.