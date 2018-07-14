OHP looking for witnesses in I-35 crash that killed 3-year-old boy; Man taken to jail for second-degree murder 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A man was taken to jail for second-degree murder after a crash on I-35 killed a 3-year-old boy.

Officials say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the little boy and two adults, 20-year-old Xavier Trevon Ware, the driver, and the boy's mother, 24-year-old Alexis Ware, were traveling northbound on I-35 near 2nd St. when the vehicle swerved off the road and overturned.

A witness called 911 and several agencies responded to the scene.

Before first responders arrived, OHP says Xavier and Alexis found the 3-year-old boy, who had been ejected from the vehicle, and left the scene on foot.

Approximately one hour later, Xavier and Alexis "flagged down a motorist in Logan County requesting assistance for the 3-year-old child."

The 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

OHP troopers took Xavier into custody. Officials say he refused to provide a sample of his blood. Troopers obtained a search warrant and a sample was obtained.

Xavier was taken to the Oklahoma County jail for second-degree murder and child endangerment DUI.

OHP is needing any witnesses who observed the collision or two adults carrying a child to call 405-425-2323.