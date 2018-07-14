Oklahoma City family reunited with stolen dog found in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla – An Oklahoma City family has been reunited with their dog after he was reported stolen six months ago.

Mariana Sanchez told FOX 23 she came home one day to find her back gate open and the family’s husky, Hunter, missing.

“I was like, oh my goodness, they took Hunter. Somebody took him,” said Sanchez. That’s when the family reported him as stolen and flagged his microchip.

Thanks to that microchip, the family was reunited with Hunter earlier this week.

Police say Hunter was found abandoned in Broken Arrow, and then later discovered he had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma City.

Officials say a woman was seen with Hunter, but when deputies arrived on scene, she was already gone.

Broken Arrow Animal Control checked Hunter and found his microchip.

“If he didn’t have that, he wouldn’t be here right now,” said Sanchez.

Deputies say a neighbor who saw the woman drop off Hunter got a picture of the woman’s license plate.

Officials are working to file charges against the woman, according to FOX 23.