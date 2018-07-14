Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash due to sleepiness

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. – A Ponca City woman was killed in a vehicle crash after she became sleepy behind the wheel.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Red Rock, Oklahoma, in Noble County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Angela Bettencourt-Rieheld and her passenger were driving northbound on US177 when her vehicle “crossed the center line, departed the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail.”

Troopers say Bettencourt-Rieheld was pinned for 35 minutes and freed by the Morrison Fire Department. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Her passenger was not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to sleepiness.