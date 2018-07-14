Police searching for man accused of stealing ambulance in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Police are looking for a man they say stole an ambulance from St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a stolen ambulance. However, just minutes later, police received another call from a person who said they found the ambulance.

The caller told police a man tried to hand him the keys to the ambulance and asked if he wanted it before running away.

FOX 23 reports K9s and a helicopter were called to the area where the ambulance was found to search for the man, however, they did not find him.

Police are still investigating the incident.