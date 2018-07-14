Police searching for two men wanted in connection to southeast Oklahoma shooting

HUGO, Okla. – Police in southeast Oklahoma are looking for two men wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man injured.

On July 12, a 21-year-old man was shot in the armpit at a home in Hugo. He was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.

Police say 18-year-old Tarsey King and another man stopped by the man’s house to possibly buy a gun.

However, police believe King shot the man and then left the scene.

“He was last seen driving a silver Ford four-door, possibly with Texas tags, but we’re not one hundred percent sure on that,” said Hugo police detective Chad Allen.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation issued two warrants for King and charged him with shooting with intent to kill and first-degree robbery.

“If you see him, contact your local law enforcement immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. Don’t attempt to approach him, don’t attempt to approach the car,” said Allen.

KXII reports police are also looking for a second man, described as a black male, around 5’2″, with a medium build and goes by the name “Hammer.”

Authorities say the two men may be connected to an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Hugo from earlier in the week.