Puddles the fishing kitten now viewable to Oklahoma City Zoo guests

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s official – Puddles the fishing kitten at the Oklahoma City Zoo is now viewable for guests!

Puddles was born via cesarean on March 31 at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

Zoo officials say it is the first successful cesarean delivery for a fishing cat among the Association of Zoos and Aquariums member zoos in North America.

Staff at the zoo say Puddles is officially exploring his outside habitat.

You can view him from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in Cat Forest.