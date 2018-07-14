Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma hosting food drive to stock the shelves at school pantries 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma needs your help!

Through September 30, food donations are needed to stock the shelves of school pantries in preparation for the new school year.

The School Pantry Program provides chronically hungry middle and high school students with food to sustain them after school and over the weekends. Last year, 5,770 chronically hungry students attending 167 schools received weekly groceries.

Most-needed items for the School Pantry Program include:

Canned protein items such as chili, chicken, tuna, beans and salmon

Broth-based canned soup including chicken and noodle, stew and beef soup

Canned fruit in water or 100 percent juice (not in heavy syrup)

Canned vegetables including tomatoes, green beans and mixed vegetables

Instant or regular oatmeal with no sugar added

Dry pasta, whole grain, veggie pasta or egg noodles

Granola bars

Heat & serve meals such as ravioli, lasagna, spaghetti, meatballs and macaroni

Peanut butter

Rice, brown or white

Tomato products and pasta sauces, low sodium or no salt added preferred

Whole grain Cheerios, Wheat Chex, Wheaties, granola or shredded wheat cereal

Donations can be dropped off at the Regional Food Bank’s Volunteer Center, located at 3355 S. Purdue in Oklahoma City, Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information or call 405-972-1111.