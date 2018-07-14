Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma hosting food drive to stock the shelves at school pantries 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma needs your help!
Through September 30, food donations are needed to stock the shelves of school pantries in preparation for the new school year.
The School Pantry Program provides chronically hungry middle and high school students with food to sustain them after school and over the weekends. Last year, 5,770 chronically hungry students attending 167 schools received weekly groceries.
Most-needed items for the School Pantry Program include:
- Canned protein items such as chili, chicken, tuna, beans and salmon
- Broth-based canned soup including chicken and noodle, stew and beef soup
- Canned fruit in water or 100 percent juice (not in heavy syrup)
- Canned vegetables including tomatoes, green beans and mixed vegetables
- Instant or regular oatmeal with no sugar added
- Dry pasta, whole grain, veggie pasta or egg noodles
- Granola bars
- Heat & serve meals such as ravioli, lasagna, spaghetti, meatballs and macaroni
- Peanut butter
- Rice, brown or white
- Tomato products and pasta sauces, low sodium or no salt added preferred
- Whole grain Cheerios, Wheat Chex, Wheaties, granola or shredded wheat cereal
Donations can be dropped off at the Regional Food Bank’s Volunteer Center, located at 3355 S. Purdue in Oklahoma City, Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here for more information or call 405-972-1111.