State Representative Claudia Griffith dies of heart attack, officials say

OKLAHOMA – State Representative Claudia Griffith, D-Norman, died Saturday of a heart attack, officials confirmed to News 4.

Griffith represents Oklahoma House District 45. She was running for State Senator District 16. In the June primary election, she moved on to the August run-off primary against Mary B. Boren.

“I’ve spent my time in the House of Representatives working to find sustainable budget solutions, improve our public schools, and provide affordable healthcare access to Oklahomans,” she told the Norman Transcript in August 2017. “I’m excited to continue that work in the State Senate.”

Griffith was a registered nurse and nonprofit director.

The Cleveland County Democratic Party says “they are stunned and heartbroken by the news of Rep. Claudia Griffith’s sudden passing this afternoon. Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts.”

Both House Speaker Charles McCall and House Majority Floor Lead Jon Echols released statements following Griffith’s death.

“I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Griffith,” said Speaker McCall, R-Atoka. “Claudia was a very warm, kind person who cared deeply about her constituents and the direction of our state. At the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters working to improve the lives of Oklahomans. Her family is in my prayers, and I hope they find comfort in this difficult time.”

“It is incredibly difficult to again learn of the sudden passing of a dear colleague, and I am heartbroken tonight,” said Leader Echols, R-Oklahoma City. “Claudia Griffith was a genuinely wonderful, caring woman. She had a passion for improving our healthcare system and ensuring that more Oklahomans have access to quality medical care, and she had a genuine love for serving others. I will miss her very much, and I will be praying for her family.”