Man warns of possible OHP scam in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A metro man said he’s been contacted multiple times by scammers asking for money for highway patrol troopers.

According to KXII, Eddie Crosby said the people claim to work for the so-called ‘Oklahoma Troopers Fund.’

Crosby said they only ask for $100 and claim the money would benefit Oklahoma troopers.

“He said it would take care if these troopers ever got into a gun battle and accidentally shot somebody or something, it would take care of their legal fees,” he said.

Crosby said he knew something was off when they asked him for his credit card information. When he tried calling the numbers back, the calls were declined.

Crosby said he talked to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about the calls. It said anyone who wants to donate to the OHP should contact the Troopers Association or their local troop office.

“I don’t want people getting taken advantage of,” Crosby said. “It’s just not right, taking advantage of people, especially innocent or naive people.”