Metro woman attacked in downtown Oklahoma City parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Del City woman was attacked in broad daylight in a downtown Oklahoma City parking lot. She was allegedly beaten with a bottle, and her car was stolen.

“I just wanted her to stop attacking me, and I wanted to get away," said Paris Burris.

Burris said her own safety was tops on her mind while being attacked Saturday afternoon off 10th and Robinson.

Burris and her friends had been at brunch.

When she was walking back to her car, an unknown woman was opening the back door of her hatchback. Burris opened her driver door to ask what was going on.

“Before I can do anything, she grabs me by my hair, pulls me out of the car and is whacking me over the head with this liquor bottle - over and over again," she said. "At this point, I was shocked, I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know why she was attacking me."

Burris said she tried to block the attack but sustained blows to the head and face.

“The only place she hit me was my head. She was aiming for my head the entire time," she said. "Blood everywhere, just dripping in blood.”

Burris said she continued to ask her attacker what she wanted.

“While she was just holding me and not hitting me, she asked me 'How old are you?'” she said.

When she answered she was 25, Burris said the attacker didn’t believe her. That’s when Burris thinks the unknown lady said ”Shut up, get in the car or give me the car."

That’s when the attacker got in her car and drove out of the parking lot, headed northbound on Robinson.

Burris was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital - four staples in the back of head, stitches behind her ear and in her lip, and multiple cuts on her face and upper body.

“The only thing that kept running through my mind when I was in the hospital... I can't believe I'm alive right now 'cause I really thought she was gonna kill me,” she said.

Burris said her attacker was a 5'2, brown-skinned woman in her mid to late 30s-early 40s. She allegedly had black hair pulled back in a pony tail.

Eyewitnesses said she was wearing a gray T-shirt and white pants.

The stolen car is a silver Hyundai Accent Hatchback with a Chickasaw nation plate, 'CN15549.'