Oklahoma man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A metro man is facing charges in a crash that claimed two, young lives.

According to KXII, the crash was back in April on highway 259 near Hochatown.

Henry Lieberman, 26 of McCurtain County, is suspected of drunk driving on the night he crashed into a minivan with a family of six inside. Two girls, ages 11 and 16, died in the crash, and two others were critically injured.

Lieberman is now free on bond after he was arrested on two counts of first-degree manslaughter earlier this week. His bonds totalled $2 million.