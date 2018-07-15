Police investigating early morning shooting

Low rain chances in the forecast before the heat dome moves in
Posted 7:25 am, July 15, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Before one o’clock Sunday morning, officers were called to a 7-11 gas station in north Edmond where a man was found with at least one gun shot wound in the stomach.

However, the victim was shot somewhere just outside of Edmond.

Someone helped the victim and drove him to the gas station where the call was made.

Edmond police were told the shooting occurred near NW 192nd Street and N Western.

According to Edmond police, Oklahoma city police were sent to the area to check it out.  They have not released any information yet.

 

 

 