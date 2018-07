OKLAHOMA CITY – A recreational vehicle crashed into an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday morning.

Police and fire crews were called when an RV veered off the road and crashed through a fence at Cimarron Pointe Apartments near N. Council Road and W. Wilshire Blvd.

Police say the RV bumped a building.  However, there have been no injuries reported.

The crash was caused by a tire blowout which prompted the driver to lose control.