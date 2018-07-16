16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that killed 15-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - A 15-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is behind bars after a shooting in Bethany on Sunday night.

Police responded to the home near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The 16-year-old was arrested on charges of manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Police do not believe the shooting was intentional. They say this is a tragic reminder to keep guns locked up and out of the hands of kids.

Police say the teens are not from the metro area and were just visiting. They were the only ones in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released their names.