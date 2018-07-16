2-year-old girl found abandoned in Oklahoma City Walmart shopping cart; mother arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A child is safe thanks to the actions of strangers and, now, her mother is facing charges.

"It's unknown exactly why she left the child in the store," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

It's a mystery for employees at the southwest Oklahoma City Walmart - and police.

One witness said he saw the mom leave the little girl in the cart and walk out to the parking lot.

"He stood by for several minutes and, when mom didn't return, that's when he made contact with other employees and called police," Morgan said.

When police got there, they found the mom - identified as 28-year-old Kristen Rebekah Grice Balfour - standing near the entrance with the employees.

According to a police report, Balfour's "speech was slightly slurred and her story didn't make sense."

"She was suspected of being under the influence of some type of intoxicant," Morgan said.

The child's father got there not long after.

According to the police report, the officer asked the girl's dad if this had happened before and "he said, yes, she has forgotten the baby before."

Balfour was taken into custody, and the little girl was cleared to leave with her father.

"Thanks to the employees who stepped up and took the child into custody, the child was okay," Morgan said.

So, what should you do if you find a child all alone?

"Definitely stand by, and call police and let them handle the situation," Morgan said.

If you think they are in danger - take action.

"In this case, this is a 2-year-old little girl, so I'm sure that the employee was thinking they were getting the child out of harm's way, putting them in a safe environment, and calling police and contacting other employees so that there were more people around as well," Morgan said.

Balfour was arrested on charges of child neglect and public drunkenness.