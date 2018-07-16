× Oklahoma teenager dies after shooting in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager has died after being shot on Sunday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Bethany police officers were called to a home near N.W. 16th and Rockwell after a person called 911 about a shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police are not releasing any information about a possible suspect at this time. However, they say they are working to obtain a search warrant in the case.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Bethany police in the shooting investigation.