DEL CITY, Okla. – Crews have battled an apartment fire in Del City.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4300 block of Vfw Drive.

Officials said the fire was contained to one bedroom but three other units were damaged by smoke and water.

No other details have been released at this time.

Update; knock down on fire, MWC and Tinker assisting. Crew doing salvage and overhaul. Will provide damage est soon pic.twitter.com/dcCWoMUXmi — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) July 16, 2018

Update: fire contained to one bedroom, smoke and water damage to the 3 other units. 507pm BP pic.twitter.com/N65THNGhFW — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) July 16, 2018