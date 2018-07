OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have battled a commercial fire in the southwest side.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. at a storage unit in the 4100 block of May Avenue.

Officials said about eight units were affected by the fire and the cause is unknown.

TAC 5: Approximately 8 small (5×8) storage units were affected by this fire. Crews knocked the fire down very quickly. Overhaul in process now. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point. pic.twitter.com/0AHim6ykdw — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 16, 2018

TAC5: A few more pics of the storage unit fire 4100 block south May Avenue. pic.twitter.com/RrkKPows4z — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 16, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.