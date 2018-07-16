Deputies investigating accidental shooting near Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Okla. – Authorities are investigating following an accidental shooting at Falls Creek.
On July 14, deputies with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office were at the Falls Creek Church Camp to perform a welfare check. While on scene, they learned about a man with a cut to his leg.
When they went to the first aid station, they realized the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Fortunately, deputies were able to stop the bleeding.
The victim, Ryan Thomas, serves as a security guard for Falls Creek.
Thomas told investigators that he accidentally shot himself while hunting wild pigs in the area.
34.425172 -97.111291