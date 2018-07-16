Easy dark chocolate rum cake recipe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Here is an easy and chocolate-y recipe you can whip up in no time.

1 box Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix

1 package (3.9oz) Chocolate pudding mix

4 large eggs

1/2 C water

1/2 C vegetable oil

1/2 C golden or spiced rum

1/2 C semi sweet chocolate chips, lightly dredged in flour

1/2 C chopped nuts (optional)

Glaze:

1 stick butter (1/2 C)

1 C sugar

1/4 C water

1/4 C rum

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly spray or grease 10” bundt pan. Evenly sprinkle chopped nuts around the bottom of the pan. Sift together the cake and pudding mixes; add oil, egg, water, and rum. Beat on high speed 1 minute; batter will be thick. Using a spatula, carefully fold in chocolate chips. Pour into bundt pan; use a spatula to even batter out if necessary. Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes clean.

While cake is baking, combine butter, 1 C sugar, 1/4 C water and 1/4 C rum in a saucepan. Over medium-high heat, melt until just boiling, stirring to combine and prevent scorching.

Remove cake from oven; allow to rest 5 minutes. Insert knife blade in the Cake throughout to create small holes for the glaze. Carefully pour 1/2 of the glaze mixture over the cake.

Allow to rest 30 minutes. Turn onto a platter, top with additional glaze.

This cake is fantastic served either warm or at room temperature. It requires no garnish but is even better with a dollop of whipped cream and fresh berries.